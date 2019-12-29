  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cheryl doesn't know how to clean her home

Cheryl doesn't know how to clean her home

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Dec 2019 16:32:31 IST

London, Dec 29 (IANS) Pop star Cheryl says she can't clean her own home as she never learned how to handle housework.

In an interview to Weekend magazine, Cheryl, 36, says joining pop group Girls Aloud when she was a teenager meant she spent her life living in hotels and missing out on learning some key life skills, reports mirror.co.uk.

Even though the group split six years ago and she has become a mother to son Bear, the singer admitted that she still doesn't have a clue how to clean her house.

"I was in a band at 19 so I never learned (how to clean). I can wipe the surfaces down but -- and I know this is ridiculous -- I'm not good at cleaning. My cleaner is a godsend," she said.

The singer added that one household task she does enjoy is cooking.

"I love to cook, with my Jamie Oliver or Nigella books. It's relaxing," she said.

--IANS

sug/bc

NewsGood to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

Good to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

NewsHere's How Pulkit Samrat Will Be Celebrating His Birthday

Here's How Pulkit Samrat Will Be Celebrating His Birthday

NewsSalman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

Salman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

Bigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

NewsAkshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to 'Teri ore' video goes viral

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to 'Teri ore' video goes viral

NewsWhy Rita Ora can't do normal things?

Why Rita Ora can't do normal things?

FeatureParty Plans for Introverts on New Year's Eve

Party Plans for Introverts on New Year's Eve

FeatureBollywood Party Mashup Songs

Bollywood Party Mashup Songs

FeatureBollywood Song Remakes in 2019

Bollywood Song Remakes in 2019