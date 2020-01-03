Cheryl feels 'mum guilt' while rejecting kids on a dance show

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Jan 2020 04:00:05 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (IANS) Singer Cheryl, who is all set to return as a judge on the second season of "The Greatest Dancer" , feels bad when she has to eliminate children from the show.

In an interview to thesun.co.uk, Cheryl admitted that being mother to two-year-old son Bear has made her feel guilty about eliminating young contestants on the show.

She said: "I think your natural instinct as a mother kicks in and I know my child loves dancing.I think, oh my god, if that was my child, how would I feel?"

Cheryl made her debut as a judge on the show last year.

On joining the show last year, Cheryl said: "I am still figuring it out, finding new emotions I've never felt before. I have got 'mom guilt' definitely. And it all feels different. But it was something I had to do. It's good for me to have a bit of me back.

