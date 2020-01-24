  1. Home
Chhalaang poster
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 24 Jan 2020 14:45:33 IST

Rajkumaar Rao is back again with his upcoming film. He was last seen in ‘Made in China’ opposite Mouni Roy and Shimla Mirchi opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Both the films didn’t workout as planned.

Chhlaang’ poster featuring Rajkumaar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha looks promoising and another unique concept added to his feather. His collarboration with Hansal Mehta for the fifth time is a delight to watch.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao surprises fans with his quirky look

The makers shared a poster and captioned, “Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March.”

In the poster, Rajkummar Rao is seen sleeping on a chair while Nushrat Bharucha and other kids in school uniforms and watching him sleep. Rajkummar  is caught sleeping on the job , his head on the football.The kids are giving confused reaction in the poster. The film also features Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Shukla and Satish Kaushik.

The film is produced by Tseries. Ajay Devgn films, Luv films and directed by Hansal Mehta.

The film is slated to release on 13th March 2020.

Check out ‘Chhalaang’ poster below:

