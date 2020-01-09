CHHAPAAK movie review is here. Based on the life of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the movie stars Deepika Padukone in lead. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie releasing on January 10, 2019, marks the debut of Deepika Padukone as a producer. Does CHHAPAAK makes the right impact?, let's find out in the movie review of CHHAPAAK.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

Deepika Padukone take a bow, Laxmi Agarwal you are an incredibly beautiful symbol of hope, Meghna Gulzar passes the ‘acid’ test with triumph.

The Story of CHHAPAAK

Inspired by the life of Laxmi Agarwal, CHHAPAAK is the story of rare triumph and hope. 19-year-old Malti (Deepika Padukone) is leading a happy peaceful life, but she becomes a victim of a devastatingly brutal acid attack. The movie takes us through the journey of Malti, how she copes with all the hurdles, prejudices, discriminations, surgeries, etc. Gains courage and files a PIL for acid ban in the country and how she wins people with her inner beauty and discovers life when it is believed that everything has been burned due to the attack.

CHHAPAAK movie review

Face part roasted/melted, lips twisted, one ear has got shorten, Deepika Padukone as the acid attack victim looks painfully disturbing and its heart-wrenchingly haunting. The actress turns producer with this story of life which undeniably needs to be told and the wonderful actress displays incredible courage in accepting the challenge, taking a brave decision for delivering a message and sets a benchmark of her own.

Meghna Gulzar’s narration of the disturbingly hard-hitting reality that makes us experience the plight of an acid attack victim and the pain and suffering they go is sensitively told with evocative empathy and deeply affecting sincerity and grace. Doesn,t opt for any high pitch melodrama, keeps it subtle and real. The level-headed view makes an impact and that’s almost like an epic.

Apart from being a poster of triumph, this heart-wrenching movie underlines the cruelties toward women, prejudices and the irony of the judicial system. There is no justification for such behavior in the eyes of humanity but the judiciary/law has its shortcoming which fails to understand the depth of this heinous crime and the culprits get bail easily to attend marriages etc.

A flash of the Oscar award-winning documentary SAVING FACE helmed by Daniel Junge and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy does passes by during the surgery scenes and at that moment when you realize how you feel when you are hit by a small burning match stick or when something hot falls on you by mistake.

Deepika Padukone as said earlier sets a benchmark of her own and her performance as Malti will remain ‘special’ throughout her career.

Vikrant Massey is simply outstanding. Madhurjeet Sarghi as Deepika's lawyer is first rate.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy music has a winner in the title ‘Chhapaak’

And last but not the least, the prosthetic by Clover Wootoon is so real & believable outstanding.

Flaws

CHHAPAAK is not an easy watch at all, it’s not a feel good entertainer, it’s a hauntingly disturbing reminder of the inhuman and barbaric attacks on women, the prevailing discriminatory mindset that considers women as an object of possession. Meghna Gulzar has indulged in some manipulation and we missed the real survivor ‘Laxmi’, CHHAPAAK could have delved more deep.

Final words

CHHAPAAK painfully confronts a devastating truth and it’s heartfelt throughout. Deepika Padukone anchors this incredibly courageous, soul stirringly uplifting & beautiful story of life and hope that stays with you.

Rating 4/5