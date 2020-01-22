  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Chhapaak' row: Contempt plea against makers in Delhi HC

'Chhapaak' row: Contempt plea against makers in Delhi HC

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 12:08:42 IST

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Lawyer Aparna Bhat has filed contempt petition in Delhi High Court against makers of the film 'Chhapaak' and actress Deepika Padukone for not giving due credit to her in spite of the court order.

The plea has sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the makers of the film for non-compliance of the High Court order directing respondents to give due credit to the lawyer Bhat for her contribution in the making of the film.

Bhat represented Laxmi, the acid attack victim on whose life the movie 'chhapaak' is based.

Speaking to IANS over phone, Bhat said, "I have filed this petition as the makers have not included the credits in the copy of the film which is being screened internationally."

However, she said that due credits were given to her in the movie which is screening in India.

--IANS

anb/skp/

NewsHimesh Reshammiya to judge singing talent hunt show

Himesh Reshammiya to judge singing talent hunt show

NewsIndian Idol: Neha Kakkar's sweet gesture to a firefighter

Indian Idol: Neha Kakkar's sweet gesture to a firefighter

NewsQuentin Tarantino wants to prioritise his personal life over career

Quentin Tarantino wants to prioritise his personal life over career

NewsJennifer Winget wishes to explore digital platforms

Jennifer Winget wishes to explore digital platforms

NewsTaylor Swift opens up on her mom's cancer

Taylor Swift opens up on her mom's cancer

NewsBigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to bring a major twist in the Elite Club task

Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to bring a major twist in the Elite Club task

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Ashley' by Halsey

Song Lyrics of 'Ashley' by Halsey

Fashion & LifestyleAlaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

Alaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

NewsSooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Salman Khan again?

Sooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Salman Khan again?