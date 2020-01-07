Chhapaak's new movie poster is winsome and loveable

Director Meghna Gulzar is all set to take us through the inspiring journey of an acid attack survivor in her upcoming film "Chhapaak". Deepika Padukone who depicts the role of 'Malti' in the movie dropped the latest poster of this much-awaited saga and it is something you shouldn't miss.

As far as the poster does, this one is pretty adorable. I guess! Perfect cloudy background, classic pose. It's Deepika and Vikrant standing close to each other gazing at the surroundings and gives us sneak-peek into their Nok Jhok blossoming into love. Deepika's accompanying caption for the poster reads:

"Jitni zyaada ladaai, Utna zyaada pyaar...Nok Jhok se hui ek khoobsoorat love story ki shuruaat...❤ Dekhiye #Chhapaak iss Friday!"

Chhapaak brings into light the journey of an acid attack survivor and different phases of her struggle. Deepika as Malti is definitely going to deliver top-notch performance and we will see her in a never seen avatar before.

Being a keen observer and having an eye for minimalistic details, both Meghna and Deepika have tried to inculcate and deliver as many facts and the reality they could have. The hard-hitting trailer has already triggered a lot of heavy emotions within people and they are looking forward to what the movie holds

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.