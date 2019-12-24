  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Chhapaak' taken to Bombay HC over writing credit

'Chhapaak' taken to Bombay HC over writing credit

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Dec 2019 11:42:05 IST

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's upcoming release "Chhapaak" has landed into legal soup after a writer named Rakesh Bharti has claimed that the story of the film is written by him.

Bharti, the petitioner, has now approached the Bombay High Court and has said that he should be given his due credit as one of the writers of the film, based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor.

According to bollywoodhungama.com, Bharti's suit claimed that he had conceived an idea/script for a movie, which he had tentatively titled as "Black Day", and got it registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) in February 2015.

In his petition, Bharti said that he has been working on the project and has been approaching actors and producers including Fox Star Studio for narration.

"However, the project could not commence due to unavoidable circumstances. The plaintiff had narrated them the idea, which is the production house for 'Chhapaak'," the plea said.

According to the portal, when Bharti came to know of the film being made by director Meghna Gulzar, he submitted a complaint to the producers but did not get a reply following which he had to approach the court.

In the plea, Bharti sought that he be given credit and the release for "Chhapaak" be stayed until then.

"Chhapaak" also stars Vikrant Massey. It is slated to release on January 10.

--IANS

dc/in

NewsCAA protests: Kajol feels there is an important change in the society

CAA protests: Kajol feels there is an important change in the society

NewsDiljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee to star in a family comedy

Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee to star in a family comedy

NewsCAA stir: Kangana Ranaut urges people to avoid indulging in violence

CAA stir: Kangana Ranaut urges people to avoid indulging in violence

NewsRagini MMS Returns actor Gaurav Alugh nervous while shooting intimate scenes

Ragini MMS Returns actor Gaurav Alugh nervous while shooting intimate scenes

NewsSaif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' gets a release date

Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' gets a release date

NewsBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla being favoured due to 'girlfriend'?

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla being favoured due to 'girlfriend'?

NewsJennifer Aniston rings in the holidays with close friends

Jennifer Aniston rings in the holidays with close friends

NewsSaif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan took selfie with people

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan took selfie with people

Dialogues'Panga' Dialogues: Kangana Ranaut's powerful Dialogues on women empowerment

'Panga' Dialogues: Kangana Ranaut's powerful Dialogues on women empowerment