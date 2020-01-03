Chhapaak title song is high on emotion

Deepika Padukone is all set to own the year 2020 with her upcoming film, Chhapaak where the film is making the right noise with its strong message which is taking over the nation. The title track from the movie was released by the makers and it will hit you right in the feels.

The title track starts where Deepika falls on the ground after the attack and it slowly accelerates to how her happy life turned into a nightmare after the attack.

The song focuses on how a person loses everything inside it and doesn't feel like existing anymore. The song ends with the actress regaining her confidence and accepting herself

After the title track, we cannot wait to see the movie as it has made such a deep irreplaceable impact on the entire nation and even worldwide.

Malti will be one of the most challenging roles Deepika will play and by the looks of the trailer, the actress has truly essayed it with promise and determination.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.