'Chhota Bheem' to air on Doordarshan amid COVID-19 lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 21:03:03 IST

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The popular children's cartoon series, "Chhota Bheem", is allset to be back on the small screen amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The animation, which has originally airs on Pogo and features the superhero Bheem, will go onair on Doordarshan National from April 17 to May 3.

Currently, Doordarshan channel is re-telecasting some its old shows in order to keep people entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown. And with the return of over three-decade-old Hindu mythology show "Ramayan ", Doordarshan reportedly garnered over 170 million viewers in four episodes last week.

Announcing the partnership between Pogo and Doordarshan to rerun "Chhota Bheem", Siddharth Jain, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South Asia, said: "These are challenging times and we believe that POGO's fun-filled, relatable content will keep kids engaged and entertained. We are very pleased to collaborate with a platform as distinguished and popular as Doordarshan. The agreement ensures that an even larger number of young viewers across the country will be able to enjoy 'Chhota Bheem'."

