  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Child artiste Maanya on working in short film 'Bholi'

Child artiste Maanya on working in short film 'Bholi'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Feb 2020 19:20:44 IST

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Child artiste Maanya Varma feels lucky to be part of a short film, titled "Bholi", which deals with the serious issue of child trafficking.

"I had no clue that child trafficking was such a serious matter. I really feel bad for every one who has gone through this and I really hope some day I am able to do something for this cause," Maanya said.

"Bholi" is set in Bihar and Mumbai. It is directed by Amitabh S Verma.

Maanya, 14, even bagged the Best actor award at the Top Shorts Film Festival.

"I knew the film revolved around my character but I never realised that this film was such a serious affair till I saw it myself. We were doing the same thing again and again and when I saw the film I realised that there was a purpose," she added.

--IANS

sim/bg

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide Decides To Be #WanderlustKhandala

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide Decides To Be #WanderlustKhandala

NewsDarshan Raval unveils his new song 'Asal Mein'

Darshan Raval unveils his new song 'Asal Mein'

NewsKhatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar hopes for action roles post show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar hopes for action roles post show

NewsBhumi Pednekar opens up on her upcoming horror flick

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her upcoming horror flick

NewsMahesh Babu reveals moment from a movie set that he will cherish forever

Mahesh Babu reveals moment from a movie set that he will cherish forever

News'Bunty Aur Babli 2' gets a release date

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' gets a release date

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide Decides To Be #WanderlustKhandala

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide Decides To Be #WanderlustKhandala

NewsDarshan Raval unveils his new song 'Asal Mein'

Darshan Raval unveils his new song 'Asal Mein'

NewsKhatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar hopes for action roles post show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar hopes for action roles post show