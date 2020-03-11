'Chinese Medium' coming up after 'Angrezi Medium'?

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) After "Hindi Medium" and "Angrezi Medium", Bollywood buffs could be in for "Chinese Medium"!

The makers are reportedly enthused by the good box office draw that their 2017 release, "Hindi Medium", saw in China. Apparently, even "Angrezi Medium" is scheduled to release in that country in a few months' time.

"Hindi Medium released in China and was a hit. Angrezi Medium too, will find its way there in a few months. I was in the country four weeks after the first film opened on April 4, 2018, dining at a private room in one of the restaurants when one of the waitresses, having heard that the producer of 'Hindi Medium' was there, came running to tell me she'd seen the film with her young daughter and it had really connected with her. That set me thinking," claimed series producer Dinesh Vijan, while speaking to the tabloid Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about the language barrier faced by Chinese people across the globe, Vijan added: "Now, with 'Angrezi Medium', we have taken the story out of our country, and because the daughter is older and wants to study in the UK, the crisis is bigger for Irrfan's character, who, this time, is a single parent. Since the Chinese are all around the globe and are sending their kids abroad for higher studies while struggling with the language barrier, I think the world now deserves a 'Chinese Medium'."

"Hindi Medium", starring Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, was directed by Saket Chaudhary. Produced on a modest budget of Rs 22 crore (including P and A), the film went on to do a business of over Rs 110 crore, according to the trade website koimoi.com.

The follow-up, "Angrezi Medium", brings back Irrfan as the male protagonist and casts Radhika Madan as his daughter. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also features Kareena Kapoor in the cast and is slated to hit theatres on March 13.

