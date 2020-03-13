  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Choti Sarrdaarni unit celebrates 200 episodes

Choti Sarrdaarni unit celebrates 200 episodes

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 19:13:49 IST

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) The popular soap "Choti Sarrdaarni" has completed 200 episodes, and the cast and crew celebrated the achievement by cutting a special cake.

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who plays Mehar, said: "It feels like yesterday that we started shooting for the show and here we are celebrating a milestone. It has been a great journey and I would like to thank all my fans and audience for their incessant support."

She added: "Mehar's character has been a lifechanging one for me and I have been fortunate to have such supportive co-stars to work with."

"We are extremely grateful to our lovely audience who has always been supportive and have appreciated our hard work. The journey so far would have been impossible without their appreciation and love. I am delighted to be associated with a show like 'Choti Sarrdaarni' and look forward to a joyous ride ahead," said Avinesh Rekhi, who plays Sarabjit in the Colors YV show.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

NewsNeha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

Neha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

NewsWhy Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

NewsShweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

NewsDisha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

NewsSooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Akshay Kumar

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Akshay Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Worry About Me' by Ellie Goulding & blackbear

Song Lyrics of 'Worry About Me' by Ellie Goulding & blackbear

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral