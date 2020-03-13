Choti Sarrdaarni unit celebrates 200 episodes

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) The popular soap "Choti Sarrdaarni" has completed 200 episodes, and the cast and crew celebrated the achievement by cutting a special cake.

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who plays Mehar, said: "It feels like yesterday that we started shooting for the show and here we are celebrating a milestone. It has been a great journey and I would like to thank all my fans and audience for their incessant support."

She added: "Mehar's character has been a lifechanging one for me and I have been fortunate to have such supportive co-stars to work with."

"We are extremely grateful to our lovely audience who has always been supportive and have appreciated our hard work. The journey so far would have been impossible without their appreciation and love. I am delighted to be associated with a show like 'Choti Sarrdaarni' and look forward to a joyous ride ahead," said Avinesh Rekhi, who plays Sarabjit in the Colors YV show.

