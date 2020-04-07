Chris Evans persuaded to take on 'Captain America' by his mother

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020 14:32:40 IST

Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Evans should thank his mother for taking up the popular role as Captain America after she urged him to reconsider turning down the Marvel blockbuster.

Evans passed on the superhero role "a few times" and told popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel last year that he was "scared" of being a part of a massive franchise, reports aceshowbiz.com.

It has come out that it was Evans's mother Lisa, who convinced him to take up the career-making role.

Lisa told Esquire magazine that Evans feared the pressures of fame.

"His biggest fear was losing his anonymity. He said, 'I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me'," she said.

"I said to him, 'Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have the opportunity. You'll never have to worry about paying the rent. If you take the part, you just have to decide, 'It's not going to affect my life negatively - it will enable it.' "

Evans, who also starred in the 2005 film "Fantastic Four" and its 2007 sequel, took his mother's advice and has now played Steve Rogers/ Captain America in 10 Marvel movies.

