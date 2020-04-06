With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on people’s lives, Chris Hemsworth has come to the rescue of his fans around the world, to keep young children preoccupied during such times of crisis.

The 36-year-old will be offering free guided meditation and visualisation exercises to kids from Sunday to help them with feelings of 'stress' and 'anxiousness' around COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor will provide a six-week free membership through his fitness app Centrfit to all those stuck at home.

Along with that, he has also introduced a number of child-centered activities as well as meditation exercises for stress release and anxiety management, focusing mainly at keeping kids entertained throughout the day.

The 'Thor' star took to his Instagram on Saturday where he revealed that these will be available through his health and fitness website Centr.