Chris Pratt's noisy way to ensure good luck for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 20:47:27 IST

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Pratt created a commotion in the background of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's cooking tutorial video.

Schwarzenegger made use of her Instagram Story handle to share with fans what she did to kill time during the coronavirus lockdown. She tried to make a strawberry shortcake when some noise could be heard in the background, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"While I do this video, I'll preface this by saying that my husband will be playing golf in the background," she said.

Before Schwarzenegger could continue, Pratt cut her by saying: "Wait! Show me, it'll be good luck."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star's request left Schwarzenegger confused and instead writing in over the video: "I do not know how to turn the camera around on a tripod clearly."

Schwarzenegger attempted to proceed with her tutorial, but Pratt made louder noises. At one point, he could be heard saying: "Oh yeah! Get over that drive. Oh my God, that was so fun."

While Pratt stayed away from the camera most of the time, he made an appearance in one of the clips to praise his wife's baking skills.

"I'm here to attest that Katherine's banana bread (is) truly remarkable," he said while eating the bread.

"I love it. I got a little giddy inside when she said both of those loaves were for us. They'll be gone in… less than a day".

The author of "The Gift of Forgiveness" captioned the clip: "He likes it!"

Pratt and Schwarzeneggergot married in Montecito, California in June 2019.

--IANS

dc/vnc

