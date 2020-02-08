Chris Pratt's war with political body over his firm's name

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Pratt has lashed out at a grassroots political organisation named Indivisible on social media, announcing that his new production company is called "Indivisible Productions".

Pratt announced his new venture earlier this week. The intent of the company, he said, was to offer "help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world" and to "make the world a better place", reports aceshowbiz.com.

"So grateful for each step of this wonderful journey. I've started a company. Indivisible Productions. One nation. Under God Indivisible. Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world. You know, make the world a better place. No biggie, you're welcome, but it's whatever," he had written on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter, Pratt added: "Hearing the pledge of allegiance at my kid's cub scout meeting the name hit me. INDIVISIBLE. One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. It's the perfect name for a company intent on creating content which aims to sew the growing divide in this country."

However, in response to the post, the political organisation, which aims "to cultivate a grassroots movement of literally thousands of local Indivisible groups to elect progressive leaders, realise bold progressive policies, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda," wrote: "Chris, I don't think we've been properly introduced."

Unfazed by the group, Pratt wrote: "Nice to meet you. I own the trademark on Indivisible Productions. You seem smart. Good luck with your political ambitions. I'll focus on offering people reprieve from the crushing weight of the falling sky. See movie, stow phone, laugh beside somebody you've been told you hate."

--IANS

