Chris Pratt surprises fans with new Wolverine look

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 16:30:00 IST

Chris Pratt has found a new way to entertain himself and his fans, as he sported a Wolverine-style beard and hairstyle in a new quarantine selfie.

Pratt who played Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in Marvel's 'The Guardians of the Galaxy', showed off his superhero stare as he unveiled his #quarantinewolverine look after several weeks in quarantine due to Covid-19.

The actors new look reminds us of Hugh Jackman's X-Men character with his messy hair and overgrown beard.

The 'Jurassic World' star shared the selfie to his Instagram Story on Monday which he grew in the wild style of the comic book character Wolverine.

He simply captioned it: "#quarantinewolverine."

