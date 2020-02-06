  1. Home
Spiral: From the Book of Saw teaser: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Feb 2020 13:45:49 IST

The hit horror franchise 'Saw' is back, with a fresh start. Lionsgate recently dropped the first teaser for the much awaited Saw series reboot. The movie is ominously titled 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw'.

The 90 second clip introduces Chris Rock's character investigating a series of cop killings throughout the city, which appear to be inspired by the events of the previous movies. The trailer concludes with Rock chained up to a wall as he watches a saw which is his only chance of getting out in a clear callback to the first film.

According to the film's official plot synopsis, the police force is becoming increasingly concerned about these murders, as they "are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past," which means that - while this is NOT a reboot or sequel - it does take place in the same universe as the previous films.

In the film, Chris Rock takes on the role of Detective Ezekiel 'Zeke' Banks. Max Minghella will play Zeke’s partner Detective William Schenk, while Samuel L. Jackson portrays a veteran police officer Marcus Banks. Marisol Nichols stars as Captain Angie Garza.

Darren Lynn Bousman, who has earlier helmed most of the original Saw films, will return for this entry as well, along with a script by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger.

'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' is set to release on May 15, 2020.

