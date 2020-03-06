Chrissy Teigen believes her house is haunted

Los Angeles, March 6 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen suspects her house has "some kind of ghost or evil spirit" as she keeps suffering from night terrors.

Teigen took to Twitter on March 4 where she said the disturbances have led her to sleep in a different room, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I know this sounds insane but I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares," Teigen told her followers on her Instagram Story.

She added: "I will go to bed super early and I will sleep so long and I will wake up soaking wet because I have just the most terrible nightmare. It's always the same nightmare."

She didn't explain what the nightmare was, Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, said: "I'm tired of it and it's ruining my life, so I'm sleeping in a different room tonight. We'll see if this makes a difference."

She went on to seemingly cut off critics before they had a chance to complain, adding: "I understand it's very privileged to have an extra room, but I do... I need the energy, I need to feel good. I can't live this way anymore. I cannot do this nightmare anymore. It's driving me insane. It's literally making me crazy. I have to stop, it has to stop."

