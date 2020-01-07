Christian Bale to star in upcoming Marvel film?

Oscar winning actor Christian Bale is reportedly 'in talks' to feature in the much-awaited 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The upcoming Marvel film will star Chris Hemsworth as Thor, along with Tessa Thompson reprising her role as Valkyrie. The fourth Thor film also features Natalie Portman, who will return as Dr. Jane Foster. Foster is set to take on the mantle of Thor.

Also Read: Why Christian Bale was absent at the Golden Globes Awards?

The film would mark Christian's first movie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after portraying the caped crusader Bruce Wayne/Batman in DC Comics' Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Since then, Christian Bale has been focusing on his upcoming films such as American Hustle, Vice and Ford v Ferrari opposite Matt Damon, who also had a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.

According to Variety, Bale on Sunday announced he was unable to attend the 2020 Golden Globes Awards due to 'a bad case of the flu' which kept him from traveling back to the US.

Marvel announced its new slate of films back in July during the San Diego Comic-Con. Natalie Portman, 38, surprised fans when the actress told Entertainment Tonight she was looking forward to returning to the MCU after last starring in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

"They came to me with the idea and said, ‘We have this idea for you that was a storyline in some of the comics where Jane becomes Lady Thor,’ and I was like, This is very exciting!'" Portman revealed.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' will hit the cinemas on Nov. 5, 2021.