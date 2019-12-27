  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Christians protest against Raveena, Farah in Punjab

Christians protest against Raveena, Farah in Punjab

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 18:24:08 IST

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (IANS) Peaceful protests were held in several parts of Punjab on Friday against actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community on a TV show.

The protests in Jalandhar and Gurdaspur towns that saw a huge presence of Christian protesters.

Punjab Police have booked the actress trio for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

A day earlier, Raveen sought an apology, if she hurt someone's feelings.

"I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt," she tweeted.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Front, in Ajnala town in Amritsar district.

He alleged that religious sentiments of the Christians have been hurt, when the stars trivialised the word "Hallelujah", while trying to pronounce it.

"Hallelujah" is a Hebrew word meaning "Praise ye, Yah", referring to the Lord.

The case was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Senior Superintendent of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal said the case was registered on the complaint along the video footage of the programme.

--IANS

vg/vd

NewsAbhimanyu Dassani gifts Salman Khan the iconic jacket

Abhimanyu Dassani gifts Salman Khan the iconic jacket

News Akshay Kumar starrer 'Good Newwz' lands in legal trouble

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Good Newwz' lands in legal trouble

NewsStreet Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan showers praise over India's dancing talent

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan showers praise over India's dancing talent

NewsIndian Idol season 11: Kajol dances on the song of Jannabi Das

Indian Idol season 11: Kajol dances on the song of Jannabi Das

NewsAbhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao team up in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'

Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao team up in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'

NewsSaif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman teaser will take you on fun ride

Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman teaser will take you on fun ride

FeatureNo plans for 31st night or New Year's Eve? Tension Nahi lene ka apun hai naa

No plans for 31st night or New Year's Eve? Tension Nahi lene ka apun hai naa

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Into You' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Into You' by Ariana Grande

NewsAbhimanyu Dassani gifts Salman Khan the iconic jacket

Abhimanyu Dassani gifts Salman Khan the iconic jacket