Bollywood is known for its glitz and glamour. With a lot of youngsters joining the industry, Bollywood has witnessed a number of changes in the coming years. Girls always have this problem that if there is a party today, what to wear. It is now a few days to the end of 2019.

Girls must have started thinking from now on what to wear for Christmas Eve and New Year Party. But still, she would not be able to do what she would wear. Even if we help someone to suck clothes, even then we are not able to do the deed.

We have got some Bollywood inspired party dresses for you.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Naveli Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in a red party dress. So you can enjoy your Christmas Eve and New Year Party well by trying this dress.

Ananya Panday was seen donning a classy yet quirky red polka-dotted dress.

Sara Ali Khan's stunning red dress is perfect for a party

Jhanvi Kapoor looks stunning in red dress

These ravishing photos of Khushi Kapoor prove she's ready for 2019 party

Tara Sutaria looks drop dead in red dress

Navya Naveli Nanda looks hot in red

Suhana Khan

Shanaya Kapoor in a red hot ruffled gown