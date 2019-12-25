Christmas 2019: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Parth Samthaan and others celebrate Christmas
Tuning in on social media to see how celebrities are spending their Christmas. Here’s how our favorite TV celebs spending their quality time with their friends and family this Christmas season.
Christmas is one of the favorite festivals and always Christmas is a cultural festivity that entails a lot of preparations. It is a public holiday and so people get a Christmas break to celebrate it.
Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Parth Samthaan and many others celebrating Christmas with their family and friends. Check out your favourite celebs’ photos below who celebrating this festive season:
Hina Khan,
Hina Khan, Sahil Anand and Pooja Banerjee
Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal
Divyanka Tripathi
Yesterday I realised how it is still of utmost importance to spread awareness about HIV and the taboos around it. This misconception of HIV being spread by touching, needs to go. These kids deserve to be cared for and be given the same basic respect any human being gets in the mainstream society. They are as normal as we are. It was a lovely afternoon spent with these amazing babies and I got reminded of how tiny our problems are, issues so petty we waste our time indulging. Couldn’t have had a better Christmas celebration but here at the Desire Society with em ; we sang & danced & played dumcharades & reminisced school’s secret Santa days. Love & love , Sir Sherlock , his Watson & plenty of Christmas cheers! 🎄
Mouni Roy turns Santa Claus for HIV affected kids.
Surbhi Jyoti and Heli Daruwala
Anushka Ranjan and Krystle Dsouza
Karanvir Bohra and family
Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh Mehta.
Niti Taylor
Karan V Grover
Aamna Sharif