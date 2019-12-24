Christmas 2019: Ho ho ho! Santa Claus is here!

Actors reveal the gifts they want from Santa Claus this Christmas.

Sanjay Gagnani: I would like to ask Santa Claus to give me a lot of energy and wisdom, all actors and performers need a lot of energy to work hard and grow. Without positive energy and concentration, one cannot perform and win the hearts of the audiences. So, I would like to ask Santa Claus to bless me with such an energy and a lot of positive vibes to entertain the audiences and wisdom to make the right decisions in life. And I would like to ask Santa Claus to teach me punctuality.

Amal Sehrawat: This year, I really want to ask Santa what gift does he want? I strongly believe in gratitude and realise that he has given me enough gifts all these years and made me feel special. Now it's payback time.

Anupam Bhattacharya: This is that time of year when most of us, as children, looked forward to meeting a cuddly old man in a red coat, riding on a sleigh, pulled by reindeers, distributing gifts and fulfilling wishes. It's Christmas and it invariably brings out that child in us. For me, it's experiencing a white Christmas in Manali, which I desire. I have been wanting to visit Manali during the winter, it is beautiful. Christmas is the ideal time for it. I believe it's an experience of a lifetime and I want Santa to help me fulfill it.



Vijayendra Kumeria: If Santa was real, I would ask him to take me along with him when he is spreading happiness all over. I’ll be happy to assist him. That would be my gift from him.



Rahul Sharma: This Christmas, I want Santa to give me a beautiful house for which I have been waiting since a long time. I have spent nine years in Mumbai now and have been working. I need to shift in my own house and that is the gift I desire this year.



Arun Mandola: I will ask Santa to give me strength, patience and a healthy life because I know if I get all these things, I will achieve my goals.



Pooja Pihal: I will ask Santa to gift me and my family good health. I will also ask him to gift peace and harmony for the entire world as we need it the most in the current times. The world today needs love and kindness. I will ask Santa to gift these things.



Karuna Pandey: I will ask Santa for a good romantic lead film because that seems difficult on my own.



Rakhi Vijan: For Christmas, one thing I will ask from Santa is for my parents to always to be there with me. They are so precious to me and I can't live without them. I want Santa to give them health, happiness and a lot of fun times.

Amit Sarin: Honestly, when I think of what should I wish to ask for from Santa, I come up with nothing. I am humbled with gratitude for everything I have. I just wish that his blessings always keep guiding me.



Vaishali Takkar: If Santa dropped by my door, I’d ask him to appear as a saviour every time a girl is being raped anywhere in the world.



Rohitashv Gour: I will ask Santa for a peaceful and healthy life because if these things exist in your life, it means you have achieved everything in life. If we will have good health, then only we can do good films and serials and become more famous all over the world. To achieve this you need to have a sense of peace in your life. I would like to wish everyone Happy Christmas.



Heital Puniwala: This year, I will ask Santa for a way to ask for forgiveness from those who I have hurt intentionally or unintentionally. I want to say sorry to all of them. In the future, I want to become a celebrity star as I am following Mr Amitabh Bachchan. I want to be like him. May God bless me and wish me luck so that I can grow more.