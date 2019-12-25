Christmas 2019: Plans to throw a rocking Christmas party

Throw the ultimate Christmas party this year from start to finish with our list of fun activities.

Costume parties aren't just for Halloween. There are plenty of recognizable and easy to recreate characters to choose from, like Santa, Santa's elves, Scrooge, or even a busy working woman who winds up falling in love with a town obsessed with Christmas.

Also Read: Christmas 2019: Star-Studded night at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Christmas party

Christmas is more than a time for gift giving. It’s a chance to reconnect with those you love most and create memories that will last throughout the new year.

Here are some party ideas to throw a Christmas Party below:

Christmas Themed House party

Christmas decorations include a Christmas tree, candles, lights, and other holiday decorations. Make it festive by hanging lots of sparkly decor.

Playing Secret Santa

Each person is then secretly responsible for buying their chosen recipient a gift.

Entertainment and games

Make the party lively by having games and entertainment. Some popular games you can incorporate in the party are Charades and Pictionary.

Christmas Movie Night

Host a holiday movie night. Watch any of your favorite Christmas movies with your friends and family.

Christmas Carol-Oke

You can sing your favorite Christmas Carols. Have your guests write down their favorite holiday songs and carols to pick out from a bowl.