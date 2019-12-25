Its the favorite time of the year. Merry Christmas...!!!. Several Bollywood celebrities attended Bollywood’s power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Christmas party. It was a star-studded Christmas eve.

Many celebs spotted at the party wearing all red costumes and twinning with the Christmas décor.

Karan Johar shared a series of photos with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and many more who attended the Christmas party. Most celebs were dressed in red, black and white giving all the Christmassy vibes. Santa caps also added cuteness to the party.

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive at Kareena's party together and posed for the camera.

Check out the Christmas party photos below:

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor

Karan Johar shared a series of photos from Christmas night.

This girl gang always give us friendship goals.

Santa babies of B-Town - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawala.

Alia Bhatt showing off her customized bag. Check out the video