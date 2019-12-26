Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Christmas with their families. All celebrities are also wishing everyone by putting photos on their Instagram.

Sunny Leone celebrates Christmas with her beautiful family. She shared family pictures on the occasion of Christmas. Both Sunny and Daniel posed together with their three children. In one of the pictures, Sunny, Daniel and their three kids can be seen posing with their grandmother.

Dressed in matching customized sweaters, the Webers got together for the cute click that saw the three kids happily holding up their Christmas presents. In the caption, Sunny Leone wrote, Merry Christmas from the Weber’s!! Thank you @ursa.co for making our family the cutiest Christmas pajamas ever! @dirrty99.

While Daniel weber also shares a post on his Instagram account and wrote."Merry Christmas!!! Happy Hanukkah!!! 😍 @sunnyleone xoxo."

On the work front, Sunny has been busy with her film and television commitments and is gearing up for the release of her films in the new year. Sunny will soon be seen in a special appearance in AltBalaji’s web series, Ragini MMS, which is a spin-off of the feature film in which Sunny starred five years ago.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone and others gave their fans a sneak peek into their X-mas celebrations on Instagram.

Check out the B-Town celebs Christmas wishes below:

Alia Bhatt,"It’s the best time of the year again. Merry Christmas"

Aishwarya Rai captioned,"MERRY CHRISTMAS LOVE ALWAYS"

Deepika Padukone shared a picture of the dining table with table settinmg done by the actor.

Varun Dhawan captioned,"Merry Christmas"

Katrina Kaif captioned, "Merry Christmas to everyone 🎄❤️from the team of sooryavanshi @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty"

Kriti Sanon captioned, "Best Christmas ever!! 🎄🎄❤️🎉 With these pure souls and happy faces at Asha Daan.. thank you for making me a part of your Christmas celebration! Shall be back soon!!"

Malaika Arora looks ravishing in red

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have a cozy Christmas celebration

Ajay and Kajol looked perfect together as they posed in exquisite evening wears