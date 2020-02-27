Brahms: The Boy II is plotted around a family of three that decides to move into the guest house on the estate that’s featured in ‘The Boy.’ There, the family’s young son, Jude, played by Christopher finds Brahms and brings the doll into the new home. As the pages turn, the doll turns their lives into a living nightmare.

Christopher talks about working with the director William Brent and the development of his character through the shoot. He says, “ Working with him on the script was really cool. Sometimes, even on the set, we’d talk about a scene, and further develop the character of Jude.

After doing Stranger Things, this intrigued me even more. I love how spooky the bond between me and my character was, the genre in itself is something that I really love and enjoy. There is a sense of intensity that I had to maintain with my character and the doll. I hope the audience love what we wanted to bring to the screen.

The film also has Katie Holmes, she plays the mother and is a crucial character, alongside Christopher Convery who is seen as the young son in the movie.