Cinema is a make-believe world: Superstar Mohanlal

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (IANS) Superstar Mohanlal was at his versatile best on Friday while recalling his characters in 10 films in his over four-decade career as an actor, during a special session at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters '20, admitting that 'cinema was a make-believe world.'

Listening with rapt attention was a massive audience to whom Mohanlal described his characters in 10 selected films.

The films which were discussed included 'T.P. Balagopalan MA', 'Rajavinte Makhan', 'Kireedom', 'Kilikom', 'Thazhvaram', 'Spadikom' and 'Sadyam, to name a few.

The announcement of each of his characters in these films, which took him to superstar status, was greeted with a huge round of applause.

"Cinema is make-believe. What happens is when the shoot of a film begins, after a few days, I automatically get into the character and go forward," said the 59-year-old actor.

"I always have full faith in my director. The other key ingredients for me as an actor are my co-stars, cinematographer and script writer. The script is the backbone," added Lal, as he is often referred to.

He began his reel life when he was 18 and he recalled that he listened to what his father said.

"My father told me to choose any career, but only after finishing my education. In those days, it was a common notion that anyone who has a degree will get a job. Even though I first started when I was studying for pre-degree, I listened to what my father said and did a film after finishing my degree," said the veteran actor in reply to a question about his role in the film 'Kireedom', which he described as one of the country's best films.

Recalling his early days when the script was written and completed in the shooting locations, Lal said, "During those days, we never got to read a script before the shooting began."

The biggest cheer came to his sharp reply when he was asked if he was disappointed for not getting more awards. "I am very happy with what I have received, and not with what I did not get," the five-time National Award winning actor said.

--IANS

sg/arm