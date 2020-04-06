CINTAA urges members to pitch in with financial aid

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) has appealed to A-list members as well as masses to pitch in with rations and funds as donation for daily wage workers.

CINTAA is an autonomous body registered under the Indian Trade Union Act.

"Since CINTAA has a very limited corpus, we are not a cash-rich association. Our charitable sister trust, the Cine Artist Welfare Trust (CAWT) is also running out of funds," said actor Amit Behl, Senior Joint Secretary & Chairperson Outreach Committee CINTAA.

"We have appealed to all our members and A-listers to start helping us by donating ration and some funds. We have also circulated the account number and IFSC of Cine Artist Welfare Trust giving them the benefit of 80G certificate," Behl added.

The responses have already started pouring in. There are many many of CINTAA's senior and well-established actors who are also sending their appeal videos.

CINTAA has also approached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Government of Maharashtra, urging them to request the broadcasters to release payments in times of crisis.

"Generally, there is a 90-120 day cycle where payments are cleared," said Behl.

Meanwhile, the association has pledged to help their members in need. They have been making and distributing ration packets, also, Rs. 2000 per member based on the actual needs is also being compensated.

"The start has happened. We are trying our best to help our members," Behl added.

--IANS

sug/vnc