Clinton Cerejo, Bianca Gomes' debut live gig as Shor Police band

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 20:27:02 IST

Abu Dhabi, March 4 (IANS) Singer-composer Clinton Cerejo and singer Bianca Gomes recently performed as Shor Police band for the first time.

In 2018, the two artistes had come together to create Shor Police, a pop electronic project. Shor Police recently hit the stage at an event of the new Berklee College of Music in Abu Dhabi.

"It was awesome to be performing at the inaugural concert of Berklee Abu Dhabi. This was our debut live performance as Shor Police and also the very first live event ahead of this prestigious institute opening its doors to music students from the Middle East and the subcontinent. It couldn't be more apt for us," said Clinton.

Bianca, who grew up in the Middle East, said performing at a place that used to be home, was "really special". "It's was like coming full circle," she added.

In the past, Bianca has collaborated with Clinton on tracks like "Mauje naina" and "Hatt Mullah".

