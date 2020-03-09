'Clueless' to get 3-day theatrical return for 25th anniversary

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Mar 2020 13:31:02 IST

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Hit teen film "Clueless" is returning to the theatres to mark its 25th anniversary this spring.

The classic 1995 movie, directed by Amy Heckerling and starring Alicia Silverstone, is heading back to 700 cinemas in North America for a three-day run on May 3, 4 and 6, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures have teamed up for the anniversary showings, which include a special pre-show presentation breaking down the film's iconic slang that still lives on in American culture.

"Whether you're seeing it for the first or the hundredth time, 'Clueless' remains one of the funniest and most charming movies - while never losing its satirical bite or wonderful view of the world as it existed 25 years ago," a Fathom Events official said in a statement.

"We couldn't be more delighted to bring it back to the big screen if Cher herself had asked us."

Based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel "Emma", the story centres on Silverstone's Cher Horowitz, a rich and beautiful high school student who befriends styleless new student Tai Frasier (the late Brittany Murphy) and gives her a makeover - only for Tai to become more popular than her.

