  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Coming soon: Invisible superhero in your living rooms

Coming soon: Invisible superhero in your living rooms

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 17:57:04 IST

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) A new fantasy show, "Hero-Gayab Mode On", is all set to come to your television screen soon.

The show will feature an invisible superhero who fights evil alien forces that target the planet. The fantasy fiction will be a significant addition to an already illustrious set of fantasy characters such as Baalveer and Aladdin that have been entertaining the viewers of the channel

"Hero-Gayab Mode On" will air on Sony SAB, which is currenty garnering good ratings with a re-run of its popular old show, "Office Office" amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The new fantasy show is being produced by Peninsula Pictures.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

NewsAlaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

Alaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

NewsGet ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

Get ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

NewsDice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

Dice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

NewsBaarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

Baarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

NewsMadonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Madonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

Song Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

FeatureSix Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

Six Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix