Coming soon: Invisible superhero in your living rooms

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) A new fantasy show, "Hero-Gayab Mode On", is all set to come to your television screen soon.

The show will feature an invisible superhero who fights evil alien forces that target the planet. The fantasy fiction will be a significant addition to an already illustrious set of fantasy characters such as Baalveer and Aladdin that have been entertaining the viewers of the channel

"Hero-Gayab Mode On" will air on Sony SAB, which is currenty garnering good ratings with a re-run of its popular old show, "Office Office" amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The new fantasy show is being produced by Peninsula Pictures.

--IANS

sim/vnc