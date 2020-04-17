Coming soon: 'Shot at home' documentary to mark Earth Day

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 20:00:09 IST

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) A new documentary shot entirely at home in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will observe the 50th Earth Day on April 22.

Titled "Earth@Home", the documentary features self-shot videos of several explorers and experts, including biologist Hazen Audel.

On the making of the documentary, which is a part of the #UnitedByHope campaign, Shruti Takulia, creative director and vice president, India Productions at National Geographic, said: "We believe – 'When people understand the world, they care more deeply and take responsibility for it'. This belief is stronger now as we grapple with the unprecedented events unfolding around us, which is why it was needed to get this message out on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

" And we decided to do it in a unique 'Shot at Home' style. Inspired both in content and form by the pandemic quarantines around the globe, Earth@Home has been filmed in the very homes of our explorers, photographers, conservationists and even outdoor adventure expert and National Geographic presenter Hazen Audel. For this documentary, our Production teams directed them virtually turning them into DOP's, content producers, gaffers all rolled into one. The piece was then beautifully brought together by our VP – Creative Communication, Sanjay Ramachandran."

"Earth@Home" will premiere on National Geographic on April 22 at 7 pm.

