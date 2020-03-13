Corona effect: UK schedule of 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' postponed

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 10:58:33 IST

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the UK schedule of Anshuman Jha's debut directorial "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" has been postponed.

"We were to fly out on March 16 and begin shoot between March 21 to April 10 at Kent but given the current scenario we don't wish to put anyone at risk. And therefore we are postponing the shoot.

"It's a hard decision but the most sensible one at this time. And I wish everyone stays safe and healthy," Anshuman said.

Writtten by Bikas Mishra, "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is a black comedy thriller. It stars Arjun Mathur , Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rasika Dugal.

