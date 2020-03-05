  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 17:15:10 IST

As the world is on High Alert due to Corona Virus. Everyone is taking precautions and trying safe. People are rushing to stock up on supplies, offices are shutting down and people are doing every possible thing to keep themselves protected.

Our celebrities also taking precautions as well. Tollywood actor is Rajinikanth is currently busy with her upcoming movie Annaatthe. 

Annaatthe is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action drama film written and directed by Siva. produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The film also featured Meena, Kushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy. 

Annaatthe the film is reportedly set in a rural backdrop. The shooting of the film began at the Ramojirao Film City in Hyderabad and has been progressing steadily. Now, the latest report according to an online portal is that the shooting of ‘Annaatthe’ has been canceled because of the spreading Coronavirus.

