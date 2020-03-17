Coronavirus bhajan goes viral

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020 04:06:10 IST

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) A video of bhajan veteran Narendra Chanchal at a recent Holi function has gone viral. The reason is, in his new jagrata hit that he performs at the event, Chanchal has chosen to focus on the one thing that concerns everyone right now -- coronavirus.

The opening line of the song goes:

Dengue bhi aaya, swine flu bi aaya

Chikungunya ne shor machaya

Khabre ki ki ho na

O kitthon aaya corona

Maiya ji, kitthon aaya corona

(There was dengue, there was swine flu. Chikungunya created some noise, too. All of it made news, but where did corona come from)

While a clip of the song has been doing the rounds on social media since the Holi event in the national capital's Paharganj area, it really gained traction after comedian Mallika Dua posted it on her Instagram page.

"O kitthon aaya Corona? Jagrata is better than cure," Dua captioned the video.

In the song available on YouTube, Chanchal talks of the importance of hand hygiene. He sings of the necessity to use hand sanitisers and also the importance of washing hands. Of course, the bhajan singer reminds through his lyrics that the almighty is always there to protect all of us from coronavirus.

