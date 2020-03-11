Coronavirus effect: Brigitte Nielsen's sons run out of food in Italy

Rome, March 11 (IANS) "Rocky IV" actress Brigitte Nielsen shared that her sons, who are in Milan, Italy, have run out of food in the wake of the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus scare in that country.

The actress, popular among many new-generation viewers as Ludmilla Drago in "Creed II", cited details during a recent TV appearance, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I speak to my children every day. They are in Milan, and they are in the area where it's more dangerous. My younger son had to go out to the supermarket and get food. There is no more food," Said the 56-year-old Danish actress.

The former-wife of Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone made comparison between the situation in the US, where she lives, and Italy.

"Here in America, they are looking for toilet paper. In Italy, they are looking for food. There is a panic, not only (about) getting the virus but the fact that there is nothing to be eaten and there is no clean water," she said.

While assuring others that her children are fine despite the circumstances, she said: "It is a very, very difficult situation for them because they are scared. It's pretty scary when you're young and it's hard for me as a mom to be on the other side of the planet. I said, 'You cannot come over for Easter.' Now they definitely cannot come over because [of] the entire lockdown."

During the talk, the "Red Sonja" actress sent message to Americans on how they should handle the situation should the worse happens.

Nielson shared two sons, 26-year-old Aaron and 24-year-old Raoul Jr. with former-husband Raoul Meyer. She also has a 35-year-old son Julian with first husband Kasper Winding, and a 30-year-old son Killian with ex-fiance Mark Gastineau.

From her current husband Mattia Dessi, she has a 1-year-old daughter named Frida.

