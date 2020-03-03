  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Coronavirus effect: James Bond fans want 'No Time to Die' postponed

Coronavirus effect: James Bond fans want 'No Time to Die' postponed

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 13:43:42 IST

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) James Bond fans have come together to urge the makers to delay the release of the upcoming film in the franchise, "No Time To Die", due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Prominent Bond fan site MI6-HQ.com wrote an open letter requesting the delay of "No Time to Die," the upcoming installment in the British spy series that brings back Daniel Craig as Agent 007 for a final time.

The movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is scheduled to release in April but the fan group has urged distributors MGM and Universal, and producers Eon, to push the release due to the widespread concern about coronavirus, reports variety.com.

"With the coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events," read the article.

"Delay the release of 'No Time To Die' until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control. It's just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important. We have all waited over 4 years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box-office for Daniel Craig's final hurrah," it concluded.

The letter points to the patterns of the virus' spread in other countries. The virus has already prompted theatre closures in China and Italy. The article also noted that a significant portion of ticket sales from previous Bond entry "Spectre" came from international markets.

"No Time to Die" will be the fifth portrayal of 007 by Craig, who has previously starred in "Casino Royale", "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall" and "Spectre".

It is being widely speculated that Craig will make way for a female Bond, to be played by Lashana Lynch, in the next film of the series.

Earlier this year, the makers scrapped that the Chinese press tour and premiere due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The film is slated to release in India on April 2.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsArjan Bajwa goes lean for 'State of Seige 26/11'

Arjan Bajwa goes lean for 'State of Seige 26/11'

News"We all look forward to watching it together tonight", Sanjay Mishra on Shah Rukh Khan

"We all look forward to watching it together tonight", Sanjay Mishra on Shah Rukh Khan

NewsAkshay Kumar is a big fan of this actress

Akshay Kumar is a big fan of this actress

NewsWaluscha De Sousa shoots for her upcoming action packed web series

Waluscha De Sousa shoots for her upcoming action packed web series

NewsDisha Patani to feature in 'Ek Villian' sequel

Disha Patani to feature in 'Ek Villian' sequel

NewsKasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler Alert: Mr. Bajaj is back and saves Prerna Sharma

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler Alert: Mr. Bajaj is back and saves Prerna Sharma

NewsChristopher Convery to work alongside Katie Holmes, in the summer horror offering 'Brahms The Boy 2'

Christopher Convery to work alongside Katie Holmes, in the summer horror offering 'Brahms The Boy 2'

NewsRajkumar Hirani bonds with top Bollywood stars for Gandhi video

Rajkumar Hirani bonds with top Bollywood stars for Gandhi video

Fashion & LifestyleMiley Cyrus pays tribute to famous artist Henri Matisse with her new tattoo

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to famous artist Henri Matisse with her new tattoo