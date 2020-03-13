Marvel Studios has suspended production on "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" after director Destin Daniel Cretton was advised by a doctor to go in self-isolation due to coronavirus concerns.

Daniel Cretton, the filmmaker directing the action-adventure feature that is shooting in Australia, has self-isolated on the recommendation of a doctor, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Cretton has a newborn baby and decided to get tested for COVID-19.

"In an abundance of caution," according to a note that was sent to the crew, Marvel and parent company Disney have decided to suspend first unit production, "until he gets the result this coming week".

"'Shang-Chi' is not shutting down," said insiders, and second unit and other production aspects will continue to move ahead.

Australia has 156 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the government. Three people are known to have died from the virus in Australia. "Shang-Chi" isn't the only movie affected by the pandemic. Earlier this week, Warner Bros halted pre-production on its Elvis Presley biopic after star Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19.

"Shang-Chi" stars Simu Liu as martial arts master Shang-Chi, with the movie poised to be the first major Hollywood motion picture to star a superhero of Asian descent. Awkwafina and Tony Leung also star. It has a February 12, 2021 release date.