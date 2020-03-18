The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will dedicate a special episode on Coronavirus and educate the public on basic hygiene to maintain to keep the virus at bay.

The episode will see Iyer returning from work and announcing to the gents of Gokuldhaam Society about him receiving the additional responsibility of supervising a new project. When Jethaa Lal steps forward to congratulate him, Iyer refuses to shake his hand and instead just does Namaste.

Taking offence Jethaa Lal backs off and complains that he felt insulted by Iyer’s gesture. That is when everyone advises him that it is better to avoid physical contact in today’s times due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The following day, Sunita - the vegetable vendor comes to the Society as part of her daily routine. She is also very particular about having no physical contact and advises the women to not personally pick their veggies either.

Instead she asks them to give her their requirements and she will pick their vegetables and seal it in a sack. Also the money to be paid should be deposited in a tin box she is carrying so that there is no person to person contact.

While the ladies of Gokuldhaam Society are buying vegetables, they notice a queue outside Dr. Haathi's clinic. Dr. Haathi is tirelessly screening and testing each and every patient. Just then, a sick and feeble man enters Gokuldhaam Society coughing incessantly, attracting everyone’s attention, making him a suspect of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Dr. Haathi urgently rings the alarm bell and calls for an ambulance to take him to a hospital for a comprehensive checkup.

The residents of Gokuldhaam Society are in a state of fear and paranoia about their family’s safety. They immediately call their family members to inform them about the suspected Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient and everyone rushes back home worried about their families. Popatlal who is a bachelor and lives alone gets anxious and distraught that if he catches the virus then he would die a bachelor. Gokuldhaam Society comes under the media’s radar of having a suspected Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) case. In the meantime, through a song, the characters of the show follow and reaffirm the precautionary measures as suggested by the Government making audiences aware about the virus and what precautions should be taken to reduce the chances of contracting it.

But, as things turn out the test results of the man come out negative after two days and Gokuldhaam’s residents heave a sigh of relief. Dr. Haathi goes on to advise everyone to maintain a positive approach, not to rely on just social media messages and avoid spreading rumors.

Without getting into the zone of comedy, the story goes on to educate everyone on basic hygiene like washing hands with soap and sanitizers before eating and covering one’s mouth while coughing or sneezing in public. Most importantly, it emphasizes the fact that there is no reason to panic whatsoever and that if everyone follows the hygiene practices and precautionary measures as advised by the health officials there is nothing to worry about. Gokuldhaamites pray and hope for the well-being of everyone.