Actor-filmmaker John Krasinski has delayed the release of "A Quiet Place: Part II" due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to break the news to fans, noting it is not the right time for the horror production to debut, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Krasinski wrote: "One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together Well, due to the every-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.

"As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!"

The release of the sequel to the 2018 hit, directed by Krasinski and starring his wife Emily Blunt, was delayed in Europe earlier this week.

The move follows the announcements that the releases of the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die", and "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" have been delayed.

On Thursday, the debut of Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's new film, "The Lovebirds", was also postponed.