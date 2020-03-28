Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is connecting with the audience through online masterclasses. Especially for those working from home after the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to sources, "it is all for the digital route amid ‘social distancing’. Any short film can be made without stepping out of the house. If there is any incident that takes place around you or any story that is on your mind you can tell it without any hassle." Director Vivek Agnihotri is taking online masterclasses for movie making and also telling people to utilize this time to hone their skills.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says, "I have decided to conduct these free masterclasses every alternate day till the time we are quarantined. My idea is to help people learn new skills and also to use their time creatively. Else the entire society will get into depression. Everyone has stories but they don't know how to tell these stories. My goal is to ensure that by April 15 at least a couple of housewives and 5-6 young people end up making short films sitting in their homes without spending a penny,"

Earlier, the filmmaker had declared that intention to sell paintings to raise money for daily wage workers. "There are a lot of people in the industry whose livelihood has been affected. I will sell these paintings for them," he had said.