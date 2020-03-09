  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Coronavirus scare: Music launch of Vijay's 'Master' won't be usual big-crowd event

Coronavirus scare: Music launch of Vijay's 'Master' won't be usual big-crowd event

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Mar 2020 15:25:23 IST

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Now that the shoot of Vijays upcoming release "Master" has been wrapped, the makers are all set for the films audio launch. It was announced yesterday that a grand audio launch would take place on March 15. However, unlike the time when a huge stadium would be booked to accommodate fans for such an event, the makers have decided to make an exception this time. Owing to the fear of coronavirus, the makers have decided to avoid making it a a big-crowd event.

The 'Master" audio launch will be held at a plush hotel in Chennai. Fans can watch the live telecast of the event on television.

Meanwhile, a song of the film titled "Kutti Story" was released on Valentine's Day last month and has gone viral, emerging one of the highest-viewed songs on YouTube. The song is about ignoring negativity and moving on with life. The music has been composed by Anirudh and while the lyrics are penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

In an interview, "Master" producer Xavier Britto earlier said: " 'Kutti Story' is a huge treat for Thalapathy fans as it sums up the best elements of his most loved speeches till date. We are happy with the huge welcome from audiences all over the world, we are seeing many cover versions, renditions across the Internet already."

Produced by Xavier Britto and Lalit Kumar, "Master" is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is slated to release on April 9.

--IANS

rsn/vnc

NewsPuja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma

Puja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma

NewsYou can run, but cannot hide: this Holi Girliyapa releases its latest sketch 'Holi Wars'

You can run, but cannot hide: this Holi Girliyapa releases its latest sketch 'Holi Wars'

NewsBhumi Pednekar gets candid on roles she played

Bhumi Pednekar gets candid on roles she played

NewsKaty Perry wishes to have a baby girl

Katy Perry wishes to have a baby girl

NewsKylie Jenner, Travis Scott together again?

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott together again?

NewsTanishaa Mukerji, empowers women's day with 'I hate tears'

Tanishaa Mukerji, empowers women's day with 'I hate tears'

Fashion & LifestyleRadhika Apte looks flawless as ever on the cover of a leading magazine

Radhika Apte looks flawless as ever on the cover of a leading magazine

NewsPuja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma

Puja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma

Fashion & LifestyleTu Bemisaal Hai Teri Kya Misaal Dun: Sunny Leone's ethnic outfits will blow your mind

Tu Bemisaal Hai Teri Kya Misaal Dun: Sunny Leone's ethnic outfits will blow your mind