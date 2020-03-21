  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 21 Mar 2020 10:05:13 IST

As the whole world is fighting against the deadly disease Coronavirus. Our Bollywood actors also urging fans to stay indoors and stay safe.

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar shared videos on their  social media handles, in which they talked about the coronavirus pandemic.

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar urged their fans to take all the necessary precautions and asked them not to panic.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar’s video below:

Shah Rukh Khan captioned, "We must all do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us.#WarAgainstVirus @my_bmc"

In the video, SRK said, "Duniya bhar me Coronavirus ne apna bura saya dala hua hai. Is kathin samay mein aap aur humey ek hokar is mushkil ko rokna hoga."

Shah Rukh Khan captioned, "Let’s get together and fight this #WarAgainstVirus.@cmomaharashtra_ @adityathackeray"

In the video, SRK said,"I appeal to all the people to avoid public places, and to avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely crucial." 

Akshay Kumar captioned, "#BreakCorona. For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please 🙏🏻 #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @my_bmc"

