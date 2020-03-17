Taylor Swift has urged her fans & followers to practice social distancing amid the Covid- 19 outbreak.

The singer/songwriter took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, where she asked her 128 million followers to stay home after seeing "lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening."

"I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now," Swift wrote on her story. "I'm seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening."

"This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this."

It's a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now" she concluded.

The pop star also shared a cute snap of her pet kitten Meredith taking it upon herself to stop the coronavirus spread by isolating herself, away from those in danger, in her bed.

"For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith," Swift wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #QuarantineCats.

Public health experts have recommended social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with citywide lockdowns and temporary business closures across the globe and employers urging workers to stay home.

Swift isn't the only artist asking people to self-isolate.

Other celebs like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Millie Bobby Brown, Lili Reinhart, and Justin Bieber are all spreading the message to their fans through their respective social platforms.