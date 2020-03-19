Coronavirus special hacking services detected on dark net

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) All activity in Bollywood studios has come to a standstill owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and B-Towners are making most of the free time. Forced to being confined to their homes, our stars are trying to enjoy the unscheduled break while they are on self-isolation and this is reflected in their social media posts.

Sharing a picture of his workout equipment kept at home, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "Work(out) from Home! #QuarantineStacking."

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video of her performing Surya Namaskar at home. The actress captioned: "This is 1 surya namaskar, 20 mins you can do 20 and it's a great workout! I do 108. yoga to the rescue!!!"

Urvashi Rautela is into yoga too, right now. Urvashi wrote: "24 MILLION love on @Instagram love you all. practicing self quarantine doing #BACKWALKOVER (CHAKRASANA+BACKBONE+URDHVA DHANURASANA) indoors ! Self training is best training. To my 24M family & loved ones i'd like to encourage all of you to workout indoors amidst the Coronavirus heath scare."

Other like Sidharth Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi are using up the free time to catch up on reading.

Sharing a photo where he can be seen reading a book while sipping coffee, Sidharth wrote: "It's time to take some time off and focus on things we've always wanted to do but never had enough time for. Let's read, reinvent and live our hobbies, spend time with our family and just try to do all we can to stay safe and keep others around us safe too! I love you guys, so please take good care of yourself, stay at home, wash your hands and avoid unnecessary travel."

Siddhant shared a photo where he reads a book in bed. "Life's slow down and I'm by myself all day, I'm glad I found you the old-fashioned way," he wrote.

Sharing a picture of her performing yoga, Rakul Preet Singh wrote: "Excuses never burn calories. Who knew home furniture makes for the best props. Don't let #self quarantine stop your growth. Do things that you never found the time for !!"

Sharing a selfie from home, Arjun Kapoor wrote on Instagram: "Quarantine Day 3. Can't deal, Feels surreal. The paranoia is real,

maybe its her way of putting us back on an even keel."

Shilpa Shetty is using her break to spend quality time with her kids. The actress shared a video where she is seen having fun with son Viaan as they engage in some tie-and-dye activity.

Shilpa wrote: "How do I keep my child occupied?!" is the million dollar question playing on every parent's mind right now. This 'unplanned' break has to be endured, since it can't be cured. We try planning a few hours of interesting activities in a day for our kids...invent, innovate, and come up with something as it's a DO OR "DYE" situation.. that'll keep them busy and you happy. Today's bonding session with Viaan happened with some tie-and-dye activity at home, with a special appearance by Simba! (Who nearly got her tail dyed)."

Meanwhile, as reported earlier by IANS, Bollwood superstar Salman Khan is using up his free time to pursue his hobby of painting. The actor shared a video on Instagram this morning where he can be seen sketching, even as he hums "Kaho naa pyaar hai".

