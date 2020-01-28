Cosmetic nose surgery makes women 3 years younger

New York, Jan 28 (IANS) Women, please take note. Looking younger is now easier as researchers have revealed that rhinoplasty, or cosmetic nose surgery, may make a woman look up to three years younger.

For the findings, published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, the research team from University of California used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to study before-and-after photos of 100 female patients, ages 16 to 72, who underwent rhinoplasty.

At 12 or more weeks later, standardised photographs were analysed with the technology, which estimates a person's age by cropping the face from a photograph and then extracting a prediction through an algorithm.

"Rhinoplasty is widely recognised as a facial beautification procedure, but it isn't commonly known for its anti-aging effects," said study lead author Robert Dorfman.

Rhinoplasty involves making structural changes to the bone and cartilage through small incisions inside the nose and when necessary around the nostril, all while a patient is under general anesthesia.

The rhinoplasty procedures in this study were customised for each patient to fit the person's face best.

Until now, there has been little to no objective scientific evidence for the rejuvenating effect of rhinoplasty.

"This technology allows us to accurately estimate age in an objective way and has proven to recognize patterns and features of aging beyond what the human eye can perceive," Dorfman said.

According to the researchers, the results were even more dramatic in women over 40, some of whom were estimated to look seven years younger after rhinoplasty.

However, because the sample size of the 40-plus group was small (25 women), the researchers said further studies need to be done to validate the results. (The median age of the study participants was 32.)

The nose is not usually a focus of anti-aging treatment. However, like other features of the body, the human nose, which is made up of soft tissue, cartilage and bone, also ages.

"The nose loses support as it ages and can take on a more prominent or droopy appearance," said study author Jason Roostaeian.

The nose is also affected when other features of the face age.

"When we lose facial fat and volume in our cheeks, which are the canvas that our nose sits on, the nose becomes more prominent," Roostaeian added.

