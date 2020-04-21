COVID-19: 21 Marathi celebs come together to raise awareness

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Marathi celebrities like Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Khedekar have come together to raise awareness about COVID-19, with a track titled "Ladhvayya Mi Maharashtracha".

Written by Valay Mulgund and sung by Chinmay Hulyalkar and Sayee Gangan, "Ladhvayya Mi Maharashtracha" is a gesture of solidarity and a way of thanking the government machinery, doctors, nurses, policeman and all those people who are working to keep others safe and healthy.

"Bring out the fighter spirit in you. Respect the orders from the government, respect the heroes on the front-line, doctors, nurses, policemen and everyone who is going out so we can be safe," said Sachin.

Supriya added: "Stay home, keep washing your hands. Sanitise your surroundings, keep them clean. Clean and sanitise all your groceries before you use them. Care for people less fortunate than you. That's the only way we can defeat this pandemic."

The video also features Prajakta Koli, Dr. Amol Kolhe, Jaywant Wadkar, Vijay Patkar, Ashok Samarth, Sushant Shelar, Aniket Vishwasrao, Mrinal Kulkarni, Mrunal Thakur, Tejashree Pradhan, Prarthana Behere, Prajakta Male, Bhau Kadam, Anjali Bhagwat, Vitthal Kamat, Kaushik Marathe, Ramdas Karwande and Indraneel Chitale.

It is presented by Times Music.

