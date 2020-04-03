  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Abhishek Bachchan shares video thanking essential service employees

COVID-19: Abhishek Bachchan shares video thanking essential service employees

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 21:14:03 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan has taken to Instagram to share a heartwarming video where he thanks all essential service employees who continue to serve the nation amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The video shows a hand quickly making a sketch of the people who continue to do their duty towards society at a time when the world is fighting the global coronavirus pandemic, and says "Thank you" to such people. The list includes medical workers, pharmacy workers, delivery persons, journalists, first responders, military personnel, civil service employees, sanitary workers, factory workers and bank employees among others.

While the hand shown in the video makes a sketch thanking the above section of people, a couple of lines from the song "Teri mitti" from the film "Kesari" plays in the background.

The lines "Aye meri zameen afsoss nahi / Jo tere liye sau dard sahe/ Mehfooz rahe teri aan sada / Chaahe jaan meri yeh rahe na rahe..." would aptly describe the conviction of essential service employees who remain unabated in their duty towards the nation under these circumstances.

Abhishek has shared the video from filmmaker Goldie Behl who originally posted it on Instagram yesterday.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsHence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

Hence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

NewsRahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

Rahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

NewsGuru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

Guru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

NewsCovid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Covid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs