COVID-19: Abhishek Bachchan shares video thanking essential service employees

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan has taken to Instagram to share a heartwarming video where he thanks all essential service employees who continue to serve the nation amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The video shows a hand quickly making a sketch of the people who continue to do their duty towards society at a time when the world is fighting the global coronavirus pandemic, and says "Thank you" to such people. The list includes medical workers, pharmacy workers, delivery persons, journalists, first responders, military personnel, civil service employees, sanitary workers, factory workers and bank employees among others.

While the hand shown in the video makes a sketch thanking the above section of people, a couple of lines from the song "Teri mitti" from the film "Kesari" plays in the background.

The lines "Aye meri zameen afsoss nahi / Jo tere liye sau dard sahe/ Mehfooz rahe teri aan sada / Chaahe jaan meri yeh rahe na rahe..." would aptly describe the conviction of essential service employees who remain unabated in their duty towards the nation under these circumstances.

Abhishek has shared the video from filmmaker Goldie Behl who originally posted it on Instagram yesterday.

